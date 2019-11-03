Storm Team 2 Forecast

Starting out chilly again but morning sunshine will help to push temperatures into the 40s by late morning. Clouds will increase some this afternoon as highs reach into the low 50s.

TODAY: Becoming partly sunny. High 52

Warming quickly into the 40s by late morning.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool. Low 37

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. High 57

Turning much colder by the end of the week when highs will only be in the 30s.

