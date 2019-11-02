A weak cold front tracks through the Miami Valley today and it may produce a brief sprinkle or flurry. Areas impacted will mainly be north of I-70 this afternoon. Chilly today with temperatures running about 10 degrees below normal for this first weekend in November.

Eastern Standard Time returns on Sunday.

Tonight we “fall back” as we return to Eastern Standard Time. Enjoy the extra hour of sleep tonight.

TODAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Breezy and chilly with a few sprinkles or flurries. High 47

TONIGHT: Scattered clouds and cold. Low near 30

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cool. Highs around 50

Dry weather for the next several days with temperatures climbing into the mid 50s by the middle of the week. Then chilly weather returns with below normal highs by Friday.

