Evening showers will continue but there will be some breaks in the rainfall and some dry time. A cold front will sweep through the Ohio Valley overnight and we will dry out for Sunday.

TONIGHT: On and off rain continues until late tonight with gusty winds. Low 52

Live Doppler 2HD

Rain will be on and off throughout the fest.

SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds and windy. High 62

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mainly clear and cooler. Low 43

MONDAY: Partly sunny and pleasant. High 66

Tuesday should be the warmest day of the week with highs approaching 70. Next chance of rain comes in on Wednesday and Thursday (Halloween) and then turning colder by Friday.

