Enjoy today because the humidity increases on Monday and the heat pushes in starting Tuesday. Clouds will thicken today. A few showers are possible this afternoon and evening, but many areas won’t see any rain.

TODAY: Increasing clouds, spotty showers this afternoon and evening. High 76

TONIGHT: Evening shower, decreasing clouds. Low 58

MONDAY: Warm and humid. Partly sunny. High around 80

Summer time heat and humidity settles into the Miami Valley for the rest of the week with highs around 90.

