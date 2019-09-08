Enjoy today because the humidity increases on Monday and the heat pushes in starting Tuesday. Clouds will thicken today. A few showers are possible this afternoon and evening, but many areas won’t see any rain.

TODAY: Increasing clouds, spotty showers this afternoon and evening. High 76

TONIGHT: Evening shower, decreasing clouds. Low 58

MONDAY: Warm and humid. Partly sunny. High around 80

Summer time heat and humidity settles into the Miami Valley for the rest of the week with highs around 90.

Live Doppler 2HD

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.