A mild night is in store for the Miami Valley with temperatures only dropping into the mid 50s. A change is in the air for Monday as showers and a few storms along with gusty winds will develop by afternoon.
TONIGHT: Skies becoming partly cloudy and mild. Low near 55
MONDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Scattered showers and storms developing by afternoon. Gusty winds. High 72
MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and a few storms. Windy. Low 48
TUESDAY: Windy and cooler. High 60
