Storm Team 2 Forecast

daily forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A mild night is in store for the Miami Valley with temperatures only dropping into the mid 50s. A change is in the air for Monday as showers and a few storms along with gusty winds will develop by afternoon.

TONIGHT: Skies becoming partly cloudy and mild. Low near 55

MONDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Scattered showers and storms developing by afternoon. Gusty winds. High 72

MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and a few storms. Windy. Low 48

TUESDAY: Windy and cooler. High 60

Live Doppler 2HD

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES
9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS