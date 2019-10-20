A mild night is in store for the Miami Valley with temperatures only dropping into the mid 50s. A change is in the air for Monday as showers and a few storms along with gusty winds will develop by afternoon.

TONIGHT: Skies becoming partly cloudy and mild. Low near 55

MONDAY: Mix of clouds and sun. Scattered showers and storms developing by afternoon. Gusty winds. High 72

MONDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers and a few storms. Windy. Low 48

TUESDAY: Windy and cooler. High 60

Live Doppler 2HD

