Morning clouds will give way to an increase in sunshine and warmer temps by this afternoon.

A much warmer start to the day with morning readings around 50 degrees. Temperatures will be comfortable again this afternoon with a mix of clouds and sun. A storm system will bring chances for showers and a few storms on Monday.

TODAY: Mix of clouds and sun. High 72

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and very mild. Low 55

MONDAY: Scattered showers and a few storms possible. Breezy. High 72

Cooler air pushes through for midweek with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Normal high this time of the year is 63 degrees.

Live Doppler 2HD

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.