After some patchy morning frost, today will shape up beautifully with plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs around 70

Warming up quickly with plenty of sunshine.

TONIGHT: Few clouds, not as cold. Lows around 50

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and warm. High 72

A storm system will affect the Miami Valley on Monday into Tuesday. Scattered showers and a few storms are possible along with gusty winds with this system.

