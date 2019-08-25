Clouds will thicken this evening and overnight. Expect rain to develop by Monday morning. Monday will seem more like a fall day…cloudy, windy, rainy and cool.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain developing towards morning. Low 65
MONDAY: Cloudy, rainy, windy and cooler. High near 70
MONDAY NIGHT: Rain ends late. Low 66
TUESDAY: Periods of showers and storms. Warmer. High near 80
Nice weather for the rest of the week. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Overnight lows generally around 60.
