Clouds will thicken this evening and overnight. Expect rain to develop by Monday morning. Monday will seem more like a fall day…cloudy, windy, rainy and cool.



Dry weather for Gem City Shine tonight

TONIGHT: Cloudy with rain developing towards morning. Low 65

MONDAY: Cloudy, rainy, windy and cooler. High near 70

MONDAY NIGHT: Rain ends late. Low 66

TUESDAY: Periods of showers and storms. Warmer. High near 80

Nice weather for the rest of the week. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Overnight lows generally around 60.

Live Doppler 2HD

