After some patchy morning frost, temperatures will rebound into the mid 60s this afternoon. High pressure will slide to our east today and a weak front will bring in a few high clouds tonight and a slight dip in temperatures for Monday.
TODAY: Sunny and warmer. High 66
TONIGHT: Mainly clear and cool. Low around 40
MONDAY: Lots of sunshine and pleasant. High 63
Next chance of rain will be Tuesday night into Wednesday morning with another cold front. Highs on Tuesday will be around 70 and then cooler on Wednesday with highs in the 50s. The remainder of the week will see plenty of sunshine.
