Storm Team 2 Forecast

daily forecast
Posted: / Updated:

***FROST ADVISORY FOR MUCH OF THE MIAMI VALLEY TONIGHT***

It’s a chilly start to the day across the Miami Valley with morning readings in the upper 30s. After a rainy Friday, we will see an abundance of sunshine today. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs only in the 50s. Normal high this time of the year is 66 degrees. Tonight, patchy areas of frost are possible.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and much cooler. High 56

TONIGHT: Patchy areas of frost, clear and cold. Low 36

Chilly night with patchy areas of frost possible across much of the Miami Valley tonight.

SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine and milder. High 66

Plenty of sunshine and dry weather for much of the week ahead. A cold front with bring in a chance of a few showers on Wednesday.



Live Doppler 2HD

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

2019 TRICK OR TREAT TIMES
9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS