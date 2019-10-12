***FROST ADVISORY FOR MUCH OF THE MIAMI VALLEY TONIGHT***

It’s a chilly start to the day across the Miami Valley with morning readings in the upper 30s. After a rainy Friday, we will see an abundance of sunshine today. Temperatures will be much cooler with highs only in the 50s. Normal high this time of the year is 66 degrees. Tonight, patchy areas of frost are possible.

TODAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and much cooler. High 56

TONIGHT: Patchy areas of frost, clear and cold. Low 36

SUNDAY: Lots of sunshine and milder. High 66

Plenty of sunshine and dry weather for much of the week ahead. A cold front with bring in a chance of a few showers on Wednesday.

