Rare Halloween snow possible in the Miami Valley

Two inches of snow blanketed the Dayton area in 1993. On Halloween 0.4 inches fell. This is the most snow the Dayton area has ever seen on October 31.

It has only snowed seven times since 1894. Just a trace amount fell the other six years, 2014, 1955, 1954, 1951, 1934, and 1930.

Rain is much more common on Halloween. We have seen rain seven of the last 10 years.

Over the last 106 years, it has rained 36 times. The probability of a rainy Halloween is about 34%.

In 1941 we saw the most rain with a total of 1.33 inches in Dayton.

Overall some off and on rain and snow are possible. The biggest issue will be the gusty winds. The wind chill could make it feel like it is 30-26 degrees.

The coldest actual temperature on Halloween was 20 degrees in 1908.

Be prepared for wind gusts up to 40 mph. Rain will be light. We aren’t tracking much snow. Accumulation is not expected. The wind will also keep any snow from staying in one place for too long. Areas north of U.S. 36 will have the best chance for a dusting of snow.