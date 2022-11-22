Continued sunny and cool

A strong area of high pressure will keep it sunny across the region today. We will enjoy afternoon highs at or just above seasonal normal values. So it will feel nice and cool, with highs in the low 50s. It will be a little breezy, but not quite as gusty as yesterday.

Overnight will again be clear and cold, with lows dropping down near 30-degrees. On Wednesday, it will be dry for regional travel with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be even warmer, reaching the mid 50s.

TODAY: Sunny, breezy and cool. High 52

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 30

WEDNESDAY: Sunny, nice and cool. High 55

THANKSGIVING: Sunny early on with increasing clouds. Pleasantly cool. High 57

The holiday will be dry, but the chance for rain showers arrives by the nighttime hours. Scattered showers will continue to be possible on Black Friday.