WDTN/Dayton’s CW Contest Winners

Trans-Siberian Orchestra
- Jerry Upton, Centerville
- Peggy Stevens, Springfield
- Willie Marbury, Dayton
- Gloria Gephart, Germantown
- Kim Stapleton, Springfield
- Jill Evans, Springfield
Monster Jam Sweepstakes
- Teresa Garner, Brookville
- Rhonda Cain, Huber Heights
The SpongeBob Musical Sweepstakes
- Janice Barbour, Huber Heights
Mel Robbins Sweepstakes
- Marilyn Stewart, Fairborn
- NATIONAL GRAND PRIZE WINNER: Marion Simpson, Alexandria, VA
Menopause the Musical Sweepstakes
- Kirsten Buell , Beavercreek
- Michelle Oxrider, Centerville
Disney on Ice: Dream Big
- Sharon Johnson, New Lebanon
- Lynda Wise, Kettering
Once On This Island Sweepstakes
- Andrew Frei, Xenia
- Rebecca Dell, Beavercreek
Shark Summer at Newport Aquarium
- Teresa Vanover, Xenia
- Sharon Brooks, Beavercreek
Toby Keith at the Ohio State Fair
- Linda Steinmetz, Germantown
Shark Summer at Newport Aquarium
- Miranda Duski, Kettering
- Wanda Panfile, Kettering
‘Waitress’ Girls’ Night Out
- Debbie Hildebrand, West Milton
No Apologies Tour
- Brenda Nester, Dayton
- Connie Siefker, Dayton
- Amelia Gilbert, Fairborn
WDTN 70-Day Giveaway
- Mandi Grissom
- Mindi Wynne
- Scott Adkins
- Janet Kennedy
- Katherine Meep
- Michelle Hillis
- Eric Heilman
- John Pickering
- Kyle Espy
- Janet Taylor
- Tammy Cain
- Jill Baum
- Gary Whitman
- Robin Miliner
- Carol Burke
- Sandy Hinkle
- Julie Current
- Dave Brust
- Audra Taylor
- Theresa Freiberger
- Vickie Chappie
- Kim Bunger
- Nancy Mannix
- Jessica Goodpaster
- Dennis Geglein
- Debra Schiely
- Claudia Snow
- Debbie Albrecht
- Tara Zarecky
- Jana Novy
- Karen Howard
- Jamie Noble
- Lisa Butler
- John Wilder
- Kathy Stankowski
- Terri Bell
- Rick Wear
- Nancy Kramer
- Lisa Bales
- William Ivory
- Robert Tischer
- Lucy Stansberry
- Rex Willett
- Angela Bryant
- Sharon Smith
- Dan Ivey
- Teresa Kander
- Jason Bowshier
- Cynthia Graham
- Barbara Deal
- Claudia Lawson
- Vicki Sheets
- David Schwartz
- Paul Picker
- Alicia Weekes-Johnson
- Christal Nuess
- Suzy Eberhardt
- Anna Curtis
- Andrea Honious
- Billie Riddle
- Brad Strutton
- Kelly Faas
- Michelle Linden
- Sally Boston
- Aletha Dillinger
- Lisa Johnson
- Daphne Laux
- Gina Brittain
- Tony Shanks
- Tracy Besecker
Oak Ridge Boys Sweepstakes
- Elizabeth Pawlik
Gem City Comic Convention
- Christina Brown
- James Stokes
- David Werts
- Sean Rohr
- Eric Hall
College Basketball 3-in-1
- Jeff Letcher, Dayton
- Andrew Schwartz, Arcanum
- Barb Condon, Versailles
- Brenda Hopfer, Centerville
- Matt Shock, West Carrollton
- Jean McEntarfer, Dayton
Professional Bull Riding Ticket Sweepstakes
- Mike Liehr, Dayton