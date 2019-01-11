WDTN/Dayton’s CW Contest Winners

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

  • Jerry Upton, Centerville
  • Peggy Stevens, Springfield
  • Willie Marbury, Dayton
  • Gloria Gephart, Germantown
  • Kim Stapleton, Springfield
  • Jill Evans, Springfield

Monster Jam Sweepstakes

  • Teresa Garner, Brookville
  • Rhonda Cain, Huber Heights

The SpongeBob Musical Sweepstakes

  • Janice Barbour, Huber Heights

Mel Robbins Sweepstakes

  • Marilyn Stewart, Fairborn
  • NATIONAL GRAND PRIZE WINNER: Marion Simpson, Alexandria, VA

Menopause the Musical Sweepstakes

  • Kirsten Buell , Beavercreek
  • Michelle Oxrider, Centerville

Disney on Ice: Dream Big

  • Sharon Johnson, New Lebanon
  • Lynda Wise, Kettering

Once On This Island Sweepstakes

  • Andrew Frei, Xenia
  • Rebecca Dell, Beavercreek

Shark Summer at Newport Aquarium

  • Teresa Vanover, Xenia
  • Sharon Brooks, Beavercreek

Toby Keith at the Ohio State Fair

  • Linda Steinmetz, Germantown

Shark Summer at Newport Aquarium

  • Miranda Duski, Kettering
  • Wanda Panfile, Kettering

‘Waitress’ Girls’ Night Out

  • Debbie Hildebrand, West Milton

No Apologies Tour

  • Brenda Nester, Dayton
  • Connie Siefker, Dayton
  • Amelia Gilbert, Fairborn

WDTN 70-Day Giveaway

  • Mandi Grissom
  • Mindi Wynne
  • Scott Adkins
  • Janet Kennedy
  • Katherine Meep
  • Michelle Hillis
  • Eric Heilman
  • John Pickering
  • Kyle Espy
  • Janet Taylor
  • Tammy Cain
  • Jill Baum
  • Gary Whitman
  • Robin Miliner
  • Carol Burke
  • Sandy Hinkle
  • Julie Current
  • Dave Brust
  • Audra Taylor
  • Theresa Freiberger
  • Vickie Chappie
  • Kim Bunger
  • Nancy Mannix
  • Jessica Goodpaster
  • Dennis Geglein
  • Debra Schiely
  • Claudia Snow
  • Debbie Albrecht
  • Tara Zarecky
  • Jana Novy
  • Karen Howard
  • Jamie Noble
  • Lisa Butler
  • John Wilder
  • Kathy Stankowski
  • Terri Bell
  • Rick Wear
  • Nancy Kramer
  • Lisa Bales
  • William Ivory
  • Robert Tischer
  • Lucy Stansberry
  • Rex Willett
  • Angela Bryant
  • Sharon Smith
  • Dan Ivey
  • Teresa Kander
  • Jason Bowshier
  • Cynthia Graham
  • Barbara Deal
  • Claudia Lawson
  • Vicki Sheets
  • David Schwartz
  • Paul Picker
  • Alicia Weekes-Johnson
  • Christal Nuess
  • Suzy Eberhardt
  • Anna Curtis
  • Andrea Honious
  • Billie Riddle
  • Brad Strutton
  • Kelly Faas
  • Michelle Linden
  • Sally Boston
  • Aletha Dillinger
  • Lisa Johnson
  • Daphne Laux
  • Gina Brittain
  • Tony Shanks
  • Tracy Besecker

Oak Ridge Boys Sweepstakes

  • Elizabeth Pawlik

Gem City Comic Convention

  • Christina Brown
  • James Stokes
  • David Werts
  • Sean Rohr
  • Eric Hall

College Basketball 3-in-1

  • Jeff Letcher, Dayton
  • Andrew Schwartz, Arcanum
  • Barb Condon, Versailles
  • Brenda Hopfer, Centerville
  • Matt Shock, West Carrollton
  • Jean McEntarfer, Dayton

Professional Bull Riding Ticket Sweepstakes

  • Mike Liehr, Dayton

