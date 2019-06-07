Waitress Girls' Night Out Sweepstakes

Previous
'No Excuses Tour' Sweepstakes
'No Excuses Tour' Sweepstakes
#BROOKVILLESTRONG t-shirts helping residents rebuild
Tina Coffman is using her Etsy shop and t-shirt making skills to raise money for some tornado victims. She joined forces with staff members at the Bear Naked Tanning Salon in Brookville to style and market the shirts. They come in blue or black with #BROOKVILLESTRONG splashed across the front. The shirts cost $20 each and have been flying off of the shelves at the salon and on Coffman's Etsy page.Read More »
Local leaders to talk housing, long-term recovery with governor's office
Michael Vanderburgh, executive director of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, told 2 NEWS that his organization is focused on long-term relief efforts.Read More »
Driver killed in head-on crash in Warren County
Around 3:42 pm on June 6, the Lebanon State Patrol Post responded to reports of a serious injury crash on Mason Morrow-Milgrove Road.Read More »
County auditors discuss tax relief program for tornado damage
Thursday morning, Montgomery and Greene County auditors, Karl Keith and David Graham, held a press conference explaining details of the statewide program that they said is administered through county auditors' offices.Read More »
3 taken to hospital after RTA Minibus collides with car
Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened around 5:37 pm on West Second Street near Euclid Avenue.Read More »