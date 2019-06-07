Waitress Girls' Night Out Sweepstakes

Tina Coffman is using her Etsy shop and t-shirt making skills to raise money for some tornado victims. She joined forces with staff members at the Bear Naked Tanning Salon in Brookville to style and market the shirts. They come in blue or black with #BROOKVILLESTRONG splashed across the front. The shirts cost $20 each and have been flying off of the shelves at the salon and on Coffman's Etsy page.