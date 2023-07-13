Dear Travel Enthusiast,

Are you ready for an unforgettable vacation in Gatlinburg? We are excited to announce our latest sweepstakes contest, giving you the opportunity to win an incredible two-night stay and a Gatlinburg attractions pass for up to six people! Don’t miss out on this amazing chance to experience the beauty and excitement of Gatlinburg.

Enter The WDTN Gatlinburg Giveaway for the chance to win a FREE 2-night hotel stay and an all-access pass to Gatlinburg’s world-renowned attractions. Three lucky winners will be randomly selected to experience a once-in-a-lifetime getaway to the only destination that lies in the “Heart of the Smokies.”

The sweepstakes starts on July 10, 2023, and ends on July 30, 2023. The winner will be announced on August 2, 2023, so there’s plenty of time to enter and spread the word to your friends and family. No purchase or obligation is necessary to participate and win.

If you are chosen, you will be notified by email, so make sure to keep an eye on your inbox after the end of the sweepstakes. In the meantime, continue exploring our website to learn more about the incredible attractions, natural beauty, and exciting activities that await you in Gatlinburg. Plan your dream vacation and get ready to make unforgettable memories!

We can’t wait to welcome you to Gatlinburg. Enter now for your chance to win an amazing getaway!

Best regards,

The Gatlinburg Convention and Visitors Bureau