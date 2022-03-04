The time has come for the 2022 Basketball Challenge. Are you ready?

Will this year be like last? Another year full of upsets? Let’s see how you will do. Sign up below.

Registration will begin on Selection Sunday, March 13 and conclude on Thursday, March 17 at 11:45 a.m.

First Four: March 15-16

Round 1: March 17-18

Round 2: March 19-20

Round 3: March 24-25

Round 4 March 26-27

Round 5: April 2

Round 6: April 4 (Championship Game)

Overall 64 Bracket winner will received $475, but there’s also a $75 Visa Gift Card for the winners for each of the 6 rounds. Local Prize for the winner will be a $100 Visa Gift Card.

The 2022 Basketball Challenge will end on April 4.

WDTN-TV 2 NEWS 2022 Basketball Challenge sponsored by Original 151