Contact Us

We want to hear from you. Contact us in the following ways:

WDTN

4595 S. Dixie Drive

Moraine, OH 45439

  • Email: newstips@wdtn.com
  • Main Phone: 937-293-2101
  • News Hotline: 937-293-5121
  • News Fax: 937-296-7147

Twitter: @wdtn | Facebookfacebook.com/wdtn2

Advertising

WDTN or Dayton’s CW Contact: Terri Hunter

Recruiting

Let us bring more qualified candidates your way using our knowledge of the region, coupled with the power of WDTN-TV, WBDT-TV, WDTN.com along with Google, Facebook, E-mail.

We have an experienced marketing team that uses the power of television and digital marketing to help you recruit new employees.

Our team works directly with your business to create a targeted media plan that finds the right audience to ensure the best applicants will find you in a crowded hiring environment.

Call or email us to schedule an appointment to learn how we can connect you with today’s top talent.

Contact: jobrecruiting@wdtn.com

Concerns about our captions?
For immediate concerns contact us at: 

WDTN-TV
Phone: 937-424-1505
Fax: 937-294-6542
E-mail: captioning@wdtn.com

Please note that the above phone, fax, and email addresses are for issues with closed captioning only.

Fill out my online form.
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS