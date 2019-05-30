We want to hear from you. Contact us in the following ways:
WDTN
4595 S. Dixie Drive
Moraine, OH 45439
- Email: newstips@wdtn.com
- Main Phone: 937-293-2101
- News Hotline: 937-293-5121
- News Fax: 937-296-7147
Twitter: @wdtn | Facebook: facebook.com/wdtn2
Advertising
WDTN or Dayton’s CW Contact: Terri Hunter
Recruiting
Let us bring more qualified candidates your way using our knowledge of the region, coupled with the power of WDTN-TV, WBDT-TV, WDTN.com along with Google, Facebook, E-mail.
We have an experienced marketing team that uses the power of television and digital marketing to help you recruit new employees.
Our team works directly with your business to create a targeted media plan that finds the right audience to ensure the best applicants will find you in a crowded hiring environment.
Call or email us to schedule an appointment to learn how we can connect you with today’s top talent.
Contact: jobrecruiting@wdtn.com
Concerns about our captions?
For immediate concerns contact us at:
WDTN-TV
Phone: 937-424-1505
Fax: 937-294-6542
E-mail: captioning@wdtn.com
Please note that the above phone, fax, and email addresses are for issues with closed captioning only.