DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -- For 40 years the Ronald McDonald house has been making a difference in the Miami Valley, providing a place for families to stay close to the hospital when their child needs critical care.

One Darke County family had to lean on that support more than once. The Ronald McDonald House has become home for Ashley Tuco twice. Her first brush was 6 years ago when her son Gavin had to go into the hospital at just two-weeks-old after he was diagnosed as failure to thrive due to poor weight gain.