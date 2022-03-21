SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Springfield Masonic Community would like to invite you to attend a career fair on Wednesday, March 30 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Both part-time and full-time positions will be available during the Springfield Masonic Community career fair.

They will be hiring for the following positions:

LPN’s and RN’s

Dietary Aides

Wait Staff

STNA’s and STNA’s in Training

Resident Assistants

Housekeeping

Security

Groundskeeping

Springfield Masonic Community will also be offering a $1,000 sign on bonus for all new hires from the career fair on March 30.

The career fair will be held on-site at the Springfield Masonic Community in the Festival Green Clubhouse located at 2655 West National Road in Springfield.

Make sure to stop by to join their team.