SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Springfield Masonic Community would like to invite you to attend a career fair on Wednesday, March 30 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Both part-time and full-time positions will be available during the Springfield Masonic Community career fair.
They will be hiring for the following positions:
- LPN’s and RN’s
- Dietary Aides
- Wait Staff
- STNA’s and STNA’s in Training
- Resident Assistants
- Housekeeping
- Security
- Groundskeeping
Springfield Masonic Community will also be offering a $1,000 sign on bonus for all new hires from the career fair on March 30.
The career fair will be held on-site at the Springfield Masonic Community in the Festival Green Clubhouse located at 2655 West National Road in Springfield.
Make sure to stop by to join their team.