I Love Dayton: Miami Valley Veteran’s Museum raising money to relocate

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami Valley Veteran’s Museum in Troy highlights the history of armed forces in our area but soon they’ll be moving and they need your help.

The museum’s executive director, Karen Purke, said they already have the new space picked out which will allow them to showcase many more exhibits but it will cost $1.7 million and they still have a ways to go.

Over 200 personal accounts from local veterans, uniforms from past wars, a piece of the original World Trade Center, and so much more can all be found at the Miami Valley Veteran’s Museum in downtown Troy.

It’s currently located in the second floor of the Masonic Temple but the building is being sold so it will be relocating to a former car dealership site on N. County Road 25A.

“We’re really excited because we just got $100,000 from the Troy Foundation that will allow us to enter into a land contract with the owner of the property,” said Purke.

Purke said so far they’ve raised around $160,000 of the $1.7 million needed to relocate the museum that covers seven counties.

“Half of our collection is in storage, we can’t display everything that we need,” said Purke. “We need a new home for our museum and we believe that this new home is going to be perfect for us to be able to serve veterans.”

The Dayton chapter of Uncle Sam’s Avengers donated $3,000 to their efforts Friday.

The group is made up of veterans and former first responders so they told 2NEWS they don’t want this rich local history to be lost.

“If you don’t see or understand history We forget it, so it’s a good understanding for these kids that may not be taught in school or may not have a family member involved in the military, to have a better understanding and respect for the veterans that have served,” said the president of the local Avengers motorcycle club, Jack Miniard.

Miniard said it’s one of three checks they donated this year to causes near and dear to their mission, and they raise the money by many different ways.

One being an annual motorcycle ride that will be Sept. 19, 2020.

If you would like to donate to help the museum relocate, you can do so by sending a check to the Troy Foundation where they have a Miami Valley Veteran’s Museum account.

Just write in care of the museum and send it to 216 W. Franklin St., Troy, OH.

Purke said they also do special tours and you can set that up by calling 937-332-8852.