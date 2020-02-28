I Love Dayton: Woman wins international entrepreneur award

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton woman who runs a water management company is being honored as one of the world’s top women entrepreneurs.

Lois Elrich is one of 113 women to secure an Enterprising Woman of the Year Award for 2020. The prestigious international award recognizes women not only for their ability to successfully run a business but also for their mentoring and coaching.

A busy woman with an impressive resume, she leads the charge as President of Solid Blend Technologies.

“We go out, and we take care of the water that runs through boilers, cooling towers, closed loop systems,” describes Lois. “We also do Legionella remediation.”

The business is tucked away off of North Main Street. It started in 1999 as the brainchild of her husband.

“He had a dream of creating a service company,” says Lois. “If your spouse starts a business, you’re in the business.”

The service company has grown from just the two of them to now more than 20 employees.

“What we do is we take care of that water. So when you show up to work to do your job, you don’t have to worry about what’s in your water. You don’t have to worry about your systems failing,” says Lois.

Her work goes beyond running the business, with a passion for people.

“My heart and my passion is in people development,” smiles Lois. “I’ve gotten some certifications as a coach.”

Lois also volunteers at the Life Enrichment Center, mentors young girls, and works with the nonprofit Aileron as well as the Rotary Club.

With all of her work, it comes as no surprise to others she’s named a 2020 Enterprising Woman of the Year. Lois, however, was floored and nearly speechless.

“I did not anticipate– When I got the email notice, and then the letter, I think I read it several times. I was like– It just seemed– Is this real?” says Lois. “It’s very humbling. I feel honored to be amongst all the other women who have been chosen.”

Her husband, the Vice President of Solid Blend Technologies, nominated her for the award.

“I thought wow that’s Lois,” when Ken Elrich read the requirements for the nomination.

“A lot of times they don’t get the recognition of how impactful they are to an organization,” states Ken.

While her husband is putting the spotlight on her work, Lois is quick to recognize the work of other women.

“I certainly don’t want to be put up on a pedestal by any stretch of the means because I know there are a lot of women out there doing a lot of great work,” says Lois. “I just like seeing us all do it, and helping each other.”

Lois and Ken will be heading to an awards banquet and conference in Florida in March where she will be able to network and share stories with other women around the world who won the award.