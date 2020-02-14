I Love Dayton: Woman goes from foster care to homelessness to owning a $2M hair care line

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Cosmetologist Jerricha Hoskins’ viral #rubchallenge has taken over social media and created an empire.

“I’ve always wanted to be like Madam CJ Walker. And I’ve been using all the products on the market but it just didn’t work out for me. I used the most popular products and it just did nothing. So I started formulating things and just introduced it to the public,” Hoskins said.

Her line, Arcani Coil Care, carries everything from vegan-based temporary hair colors to men’s beard care kits and kids mousse, but the best seller is her “Enthroned Edges” edge control.

“In a little over two years, I built like a 2 million dollar business,” she said.

Once homeless, the mom of six says her new reality is sometimes hard to believe. Jerricha was placed in foster care at 15-years-old after her mother dropped her off at Daybreak Dayton, a youth services organization, and never returned. Three years later she found herself homeless and pregnant, left to care for her son alone.

“I remember changing his diaper once and I could like see his hip bones and I just broke down like I can’t even, like, feed him,” said Hoskins.

It was then that she decided to go for her dream and make a better life for her son and others.

Her staff includes mostly single mothers and foster kids who are aging out of the system.

“I’m very passionate about working with at-risk youth because I was an at-risk youth at one time. I know that if I was able to see something like this at an earlier stage it would’ve gave me that extra push,” she said.

Her products are being shipped from her Dayton office around the world to Zambia, Canada and the Caribbean with Houston, Atlanta and Chicago being her top American suppliers.