I Love Dayton: Volunteers create homemade pet treats for Humane Society

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A volunteer group is asking the community for help as it fights to improve lives for shelter pets at the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

For more than two decades the Friends of the Humane Society of Greater Dayton have been creating handmade pet treats and selling them at the 2nd Street Market.

Volunteer Rita Scholes says everything you find there is made with passion for animals.

“We use things that are in our own kitchens. We don’t use chemicals or preservatives. For example, the peanut butter treats, which is something I make, is made of flour, honey, wheat and peanut butter,” said Scholes.

Since 1996, the group has raised more than 300,000 dollars for the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

You’ll find them at the 2nd Street Market Thursday through Sunday from 11 am to 3 pm.

In fact, that’s how Rita became a volunteer.

“I walked through the market one day and I saw this and there was a sign that said ‘Wanted: Volunteers.’ I didn’t know they had all these treats,” she said.

Not long after, Rita joined in, making treats and making a difference in her community.

“I totally support this organization. I think we have so many animals that need love and homes.”

If you’d like to help, feel free to stop by their booth at the 2nd Street Market in downtown Dayton.

