I Love Dayton: Sidney store creates Christmas spectacle

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Nestled in the heart of downtown Sidney, Ron and Nita’s has been a staple along Main Avenue since the 1970’s.

“We have a lot of history,” says owner Juanita McCrum, who goes by Nita.

Selling work shoes and clothing, that’s not all keeping people coming back.

“We do a good business,” says Nita.

For more than 20 years, adults and children alike stop by to see the season spectacle created by the mom and pop shop. Inspired by Rike’s, Christmas animatronics fill their windows.

“Ron liked Christmas. Ron was a big fan of Christmas for kids,” reminisces Nita.

The display started with a few items in 1996. Every year since, it’s grown, becoming a fixture in downtown Sidney.

“That was the only window Ron got to see because he died in March of ’97,” states Nita.

Nita has kept the tradition going, each year picking a different theme for the display.

“We pick a story book for kids that we like the story, and then I come up with a window,” describes Nita. “This year is ‘A Construction Christmas.”

For the big unveiling of the window, Nita hosts a party inviting children where they will read the storybook with Santa in attendance.

Nita decorates not only the main storefront but also the vacant shop next door.

“I had one salesman tell me we were better than Macy’s,” laughs Nita.

Every year, it’s her way of spreading the Christmas spirit while also keeping Ron’s spirit alive.

“I think that he would’ve been proud that we even still exist,” admits Nita.

