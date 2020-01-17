I Love Dayton: Montgomery Co. Recorder receives Veteran of the Year award

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Recorder Brandon McClain received a Veteran of the Year award for his initiatives and dedication to vets here in the Miami Valley.

But serving his community started even before that, going all the way back to his military career.

“I’m so blessed to be able to serve,” he said. “I have been able to answer that calling as a soldier. I’ve been able to answer that calling as an attorney. I’ve been able to answer that calling as a magistrate judge and then now as the Montgomery County Recorder.”

His basic training began in Fort Knox, Kentucky. He was honorably discharged after making rank, and never stopped serving.

In every capacity, Brandon has made serving veterans a priority.

“We have to address the problems of the people where they’re having them,” he said.

As County Recorder, Brandon implemented the Veteran ID Card Program, connecting veterans to earned benefits while also offering offsite recording, helping those disabled and immobile.

Most recently, Brandon launched the Voices for Veterans Advisory Group, making sure their concerns never go unnoticed.

The work aptly earned him the 2019 Herman Zerger Veteran of the Year award.

“To me, this is a great honor to be linked next to someone who epitomizes a true patriot,” he said.

The title adds to his list of accolades, but his work is far from finished.

“I will continue to work tirelessly. I believe that we do a good job, but you always can do better.”

