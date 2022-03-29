DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — For the first time since the spring of 2019, Wright State students got together in person for the Project Linus blanket-making marathon for children in the Miami Valley.

The Project Linus project has been going on for over 10 years at Wright State, supplying thousands of blankets to children in need and within hospitals over the Dayton area during that time. Following cancellations of the event in recent years due to the pandemic, students and staff are excited to get back in person for this good cause.

Ronni Hartlage, Vice President of National Residence Hall Honorary at Wright State University said, “During COVID we weren’t able to do it because a lot of things on campus we weren’t able to meet in person but it’s been really nice being able to be back with a lot of the students on campus and be able to give back in this way.”

Jeremy Keller, a Wright State alum and staff member at the university has grown up spending a good amount of time at Dayton Children’s Hospital, this organization is something that he values, and keeps him going as a staff member to help out tying blankets together.

Keller, Wright State University Program Manager for Leadership in the Office of Student Involvement and Leadership said, “When I came here as a student and realized that this was a project that helped with either Dayton Children’s or surrounding hospitals in general, realizing I can give back to a group that helps me. I think that’s what motivated me as a student and just seeing that further impact now as a staff member and being able to see that legacy continue I think is what keeps me motivated to constantly come back and help out with projects like this.”

Being a leader and showing that service to the community is important is another reason Keller keeps coming back to set an example for students and prospective students to participate in philanthropic efforts within Dayton.

Keller said, “Seeing this event still continue going forward and making an impact in the community I think is greatly important. As a staff member now, I think it’s just showing to lead by example so that our current students and the future students that come here to Wright State can see that they can have a lasting impact on our community.”