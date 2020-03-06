I Love Dayton: Dorothy Lane Market bagger dubbed among best in US in competition

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dorothy Lane Market employee in Oakwood has been dubbed as one of the best baggers around the country.

Dorothy Lane Market’s Front End Supervisor Katie West placed second in National Grocers Association’s Best Bagger Championship held in San Diego in February.

“It sounds silly,” admits West.

“She is absolutely phenomenal. She does a great job,” says Trevor Sloan, the Customer Service Manager at Dorothy Lane Market in Oakwood.

West is a Kettering Fairmont graduate and Wright State student. She started working at Dorothy Lane Market in 2016.

“We hold a bagging competition for fun. It’s a good way to get everybody excited about their job,” smiles West.

For four years she’s been perfecting her craft. She entered the bagging competition at the state level and earned first place in Ohio and a $1,000 prize. That first place finish earned her a spot to compete on the national stage. She was one of 22 finalists competing.

“The national bagging competition has lights, and there’s cameras everywhere and music playing. It’s on this big conference stage, and people get really excited about it,” smiles West.

“To even think to go to state or to nationals for that matter, blows me away. It’s really cool,” states Sloan.

“I’ll have customers come up to me, and they’ll say ‘Are you the bagger that won?’ And I’m like ‘yeah’,” laughs West.

She was judged on speed, weight, technicality, and style.

“You have to go really fast, make everything the same weight. So it is kind of like a Tetris game where you look down and you see the items that you have and you have to place it and stack it perfectly to where it fits in that rectangular box, just making it so that nothing falls over and nothing gets crushed,” describes West.

As part of her prize, West won $5,000.