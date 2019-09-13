I Love Dayton: 150 years of Young’s Jersey Dairy

YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WDTN) – Young family relatives built a red barn in 1869. Since then the family has turned the 60-acre farm into a destination place.

Dan Young grew up on the farm.

“My first job was taking care of our baby cows the jersey baby cows feeding them milk a couple of times a day and cleaning their pins,” Young said.

He started working on the retail side of the business in high school. Since then he has become CEO but likes to call himself the Chief Ice Cream Dipper.

“I get to work with my family, that can be good and bad,” Young said, “but you know most of the time it’s good.”

Young’s Jersey Dairy started selling milk straight to the public in the late 1950s. They put milk bottles in a used refrigerator with a sign that said $0.60 a gallon.

“Our local folks here mainly from Yellow Springs would drive up and make their own change,” Young said.

Over the years people continued to visit the farm. They added ice cream to the store. He said they like to visit the farm, see the cows and enjoy the country.

“So then in the late 60s we built the first part of this building right now called the dairy store,” Young said.

They added baked goods and sandwiches to the menu. In 1972 they doubled the size of the store.

Since then the young family added more seating and expanded the kitchen. Today there is room to seat 180 guests as well as a large porch with picnic tables. About 21 years ago they added a second restaurant, Golden Jersey Inn.

Young’s Jersey Dairy caught the attention of Sarah Kimou and her daughter Logan as she drove down U.S. Route 68.

“We just moved here a week ago from Minnesota,” Kimou said, “drove by and thought it looked like a cute place to go.”

Inside they found ice cream.

“It was yummy,” Logan said.

“We decided to make a pit stop and it turned out to be a good one,” Kimou said. “I’m very happy we stopped.”

The ice cream is made in the original store. On a busy day, they make about 100 buckets of Ice Cream. Specialty flavors like chocolate peanut butter are hand mixed.

“We enjoy visiting dairy farms,” Kimou said. “It’s just nice to know where the ice cream is coming from and who’s making it and what cows it’s coming from.”

“It’s pretty interesting,” Lily Smith said, “all the ice cream is made here, and the food and stuff like the grilled cheese.”

The young family started to make their own cheese just over 10 years ago. Not much longer they started getting requests to add cheese curds.

“When we first started making cheese we didn’t even know what curd was,” Young said.

After several trial and error recipes, the curd they serve today was made with help from a teacher at Miami Valley Career Technical Center.

“We sell more of those than we do french fries which is insane,” Young said. “I never would have guessed that.”

Young said they made about 42,000 pounds of breaded cheese curds.

“Right now it’s 7 days a week we’re making cheese,” Young said.

A group of employees from the local airport enjoyed a plate of cheese curds at the Golden Jersey Inn.

“We’ve had people from Wisconsin and say these are better than home,” John Yegerlehner said.

He said the bread pudding and ice cream is also homemade and delicious.

“We eat here almost every day. We work at the airport. It’s the best food around. There’s no reason to go anywhere else,” Yegerlehner said.

The mission statement of the farm is we create fun for our customers. They added mini-golf called Udders and Putters. There are several slides and activities for kids, goats to pet, driving range, batting cages, and several different weekend events.

September 21 is the kick-off to fall events at the farm. That weekend will feature the 24th Annual Wool Gathering. The pumpkin patch will be ready, as well as pick your own pumpkins. Cowvin’s Corny Playland Adventure will be open seven days a week. The Haunted Wagon Ride starts the following weekend.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.