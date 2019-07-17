Dayton women’s group donates $1M to local charities

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Miami Valley women’s organization is making a record-breaking impact in the community, donating more than one million dollars to local charities.

Dayton’s chapter of 100+ Women Who Care started in 2007. The women meet four times a year for one hour. Each member writes a $100 dollar check on an agreed upon charity.

Kathy Banwart founded Dayton’s chapter of the organization after receiving an email from a friend in another chapter.

“The email said, ‘Read this information, Kathy, because I think you know 100 fabulous women in Dayton who’d do this with you’,” recalls Banwart.

In the group’s 12 years, it’s made a million dollar difference in the community. This quarter, a more than $20,000 donation was awarded to Rebuilding Together Dayton.

“For people who can’t afford to fix up their house, they really make a difference and let them stay in the community,” says community volunteer Kelly Lehman.

“We make it a big deal” describes the check collector for the group, Carolyn Dodok. “We actually get the organization to get members and people in the organization together and we have a huge check that we present.”

The group is now more than 200 members strong.

“I just thought it sounded like a great concept and from the first meeting I was hooked,” admits Pam Browning, the media coordinator.

McGohan-Brabender plays host to the meetings, and that’s when Tracy Roche got involved.

“Saw all these women coming into the office and thought, ‘Why are all these women here?’ Started asking some questions about what 100 women was, what they do for the community, and decided to join,” says Roche who serves as facilities manager.



The women keep it simple. They don’t spend or hold money; they only give.



“It is just amazing to us that we have accomplished this. We’ve made a true impact,” beams Banwart.



If you'd like information on how to get involved, click here.

