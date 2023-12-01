DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Observed annually on Dec. 1, World AIDS Day is increasing awareness of the HIV epidemic.

According to Public Health – Dayton and Mongomery County (PHDMC), 24,419 Ohioans were living with the human immunodeficiency virus — or HIV — in 2022.

In Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Preble counties, there were 88 new HIV infections with over half of those infections resulting from men having sex with men. Of those new infections, 48% were Black, 42% were white and 7% were Hispanic/Latino.

In 2022, 44 individuals were diagnosed with AIDS, the late stage of the HIV infection that occurs when the body’s immune system becomes severely weakened.

Although there is no cure for HIV, the infection has reportedly become a manageable chronic health condition with increasing access to effective prevention, diagnosis, treatment and care.

“With appropriate medical treatment, some people can live relatively normal lives for many years, even after being officially diagnosed with AIDS,” said PHDMC.

PHDMC urged the importance of getting tested for HIV and knowing your status. For more information about prevention and getting tested, click here.