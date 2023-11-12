DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month, shedding light on the importance of screenings in preventing lung cancer.

With many medical advancements constantly being researched, some have been made to treat and prevent the development of lung cancer. However, the disease is still the most common cause of cancer death in both men and women.

“This year alone, it’s estimated that more than 230,000 people just in the U.S. will be diagnosed with lung cancer,” said Dr. Catherine Sears, who is an Associate Professor of Medicine at Indiana University.

National Lung Cancer Awareness Month is a time to educate, raise funds for research and raise awareness. Screenings can detect lung cancer in early stages.

“Most early lung cancers are certainly diagnosed that way, either through a scan that’s done in the emergency room or because you’re looking for something else, or from a scan that’s done as a part of a lung cancer screening program.” Sears said.

There are many risk factors associated with lung cancer beyond smoking habits.

“There are ways to address habits. There are ways to address the psychological effects of cigarette smoke. We know that cigarettes are, that nicotine is one of the most addictive substances ever in the world.” Sears explains.

Sears goes on to express that screening should be a routine part of healthcare.

“The reality is screening is not just a one time CT scan and you’re done. It is a program. So you come in, you’re followed, you come in the next year, we discuss risks and benefits and everything else.” Sears said.

