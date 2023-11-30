DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Local hospitals and physicians are seeing an uptick in the number of child respiratory cases.

Severe infections are on the rise, including influenza, pneumonia, whooping cough, and RSV. Most of these viruses are easily spread by coughing or sneezing — an easy target for children in close contact with one another.

“We all kind of share our own germs. And sometimes those are very benign and sometimes they can be a little more impactful. So, any time you get a group of people together, enclosed spaces, here in Ohio, it gets cold this time of year. So, when we meet in groups, we meet inside. And that certainly forces us to be in close quarters,” said Dr. Joseph Allen, regional medical director at Premier Health.

Childcare facilities are implementing practices to help combat the spread. Medical professionals are urging parents to do the same, to avoid putting additional pressures on hospitals.

“We isolate any child that we may think, and we refer them to get some medical care. We work together with the parents to make sure that they do get that medical care and they stay home if they are feeling sick,” said Loren Nelson, director of operations at Victorum Learning Center.

Doctors say the best prevention is staying home, and staying up to date on vaccinations, many of which exist for the viruses spreading around.

If your child is sick, reach out to their primary care doctor. If symptoms last more than 5 to 7 days, follow up again with your doctor.