WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A high number of pediatric pneumonia cases have been reported since August.

According to the Warren County Health District, 142 pneumonia cases have been reported among children this autumn. This number meets the Ohio Department of Health definition of an outbreak.

Warren County says there is no common thread linking these cases together, but they are currently investigating any possible linkages and risk factors.

The average age of those contracting pneumonia is 8 years old, but the cases span multiple school districts with no conclusive patterns among the kids.

Most common symptoms include cough, fever and fatigue. WCHD is recommending for providers to have a “lower threshold” to rest children presenting these symptoms, in an effort to reduce the spread of illness.

With the holidays approaching and communities gathering to celebrate, WCHD reminds everyone to take precaution to protect your health this winter. Washing hands, covering coughs and sneezes and staying home when ill can help prevent the spread of illness.

To learn more or report a pneumonia case, contact WCHD at 513-695-2097.