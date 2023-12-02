WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The CDC has reported an uptick in respiratory viruses, not only here in Ohio, but nationwide as winter approaches.

In Warren County, there’s an increase in pediatric pneumonia, with nearly 150 cases reported since August.

With the holidays approaching and people gathering to celebrate, health officials are urging people to take precaution to protect your health and your children this winter.

Ohio was the first state in the U.S. to report an outbreak of pediatric pneumonia with a high number of kids hospitalized.

“We do know that they’re elevated. And we also know that we meet the definition of an outbreak for pneumonia because of the number of cases in isolated areas and in specific school systems,” said Dr. Clint Koenig, medical director for Warren County Health District.

And health officials say its not uncommon to see surges like this every 3-4 years.

Respiratory viruses spread easily by coughing or sneezing, especially in daycare centers and schools where kids are in close proximity.

“Different infections circulating right now, including things like whooping cough and other influenza, COVID, RSV, many different viruses. We would expect to see those continue to circulate at different levels throughout the winter as people gather indoors,” said Dr. Becky Thomas, medical director for Dayton Montgomery Public Health.

To avoid the holiday blues, doctors recommend staying up to date on vaccinations and keeping your child home if they are sick.

“Staying home when you’re sick, getting tested and getting treated, and also staying up to date on vaccinations,” said Dr. Thomas. We have vaccinations for many of the infections that we’re seeing now. Not all.”

However, health officials at Dayton Children’s say the respiratory cases Ohio is seeing are not connected to the respiratory outbreak in parts of China.

“The germs causing that are common, well known. It’s not a new, not another pandemic thing,” said Dr. Adam Mezzof, CMO of Dayton Children’s. “Some of the questions we’ve been getting were ‘oh my gosh, this isn’t happening again’ and it isn’t.”

The medical director for the Warren County Health District also agrees that there is no evidence to support the cases they are seeing are connected to an outbreak in parts of China.