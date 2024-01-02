DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Health officials are alerting the public to stay vigilant against illnesses during the winter months.

Though there have been few cases in the last decade, one of the illnesses of concern is measles.

“Tis the season for sickness in general, but now with RSV, measles, things that we haven’t seen. We’ve seen uptick in COVID, even with adults and kids. Now, you know, we thought we were kind of through that, but we there’s a rise of it,” said Kimberly Jarvis, founder and executive director of On Purpose Academy.

Preschool staff like Jarvis say right now is a time for everyone to be aware of what’s going around. Especially measles, which has had a rise in cases in Ohio especially since the pandemic.

Local public health officials are urging vaccinations, which remains the best defense against measles. According to the CDC, one dose of MMR vaccine is 93% effective against measles and two doses are up to 97% effective.

“Even though there may not be cases of measles here in Montgomery County, it’s still very important to remember that vaccine action will help protect you against the measles,” said Dan Suffoletto with Public Health Dayton & Montgomery County.

In 2022, Franklin County reported 85 cases of measles. The outbreak was declared over in Feb. 2023. In Clark County, only one case has been reported over the past two decades.

“Clark County, about 87% of our kids entering kindergarten are up to date on their vaccine. So, that’s a very encouraging number. But we’ve got work to do when it comes to any of these illnesses that we’re talking about, whether it’s measles or COVID. We’ve got to keep in mind it’s beyond what’s going on in our backyard,” said Chris Cook, assistant health commissioner at Clark County Combined Health District.

Early childhood administrators like Jarvis encourage parents to think of not only their children, but others as well.

“Because you’re not only putting yourself away as possible, but every other kid in a classroom, if you have 12 kids in a classroom, that’s 12 kids coming together with their own exposure to certain elements and diseases. And so that’s if everybody takes a defensive approach, I think we can stop the spread as much as possible,” said Jarvis.

Measles symptoms to be on the lookout for:

Hacking cough

Runny nose

High fever

Red eyes

Small red spots with white-blue centers inside the mouth

The trademark rash is known to break out about three to five days after symptoms start. If you believe your child is experiencing symptoms, seek medical attention immediately.