DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The cold weather months are especially dangerous for individuals living with Alzheimer’s, warns the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter.

According to the association, Alzheimer’s disease can cause those living with any form of dementia to lose their ability to recognize familiar places and faces, making it common for a person living with dementia to wander or become lost or confused about their location.

“It’s common for people living with dementia to experience increased confusion, anxiety, agitation, pacing and disorientation beginning at dusk and continuing throughout the night,” said Dayna Ritchey, program director of the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Cincinnati and Miami Valley Chapters.

This confusion can frequently lead to wandering. The association reports that 60 percent of people living with dementia will wander at least once, and many do so repeatedly. In the winter, darker nights, frostbite, and other safety factors compound potential risks.

“These behaviors can increase in the winter as they can be disoriented by longer days of darkness and that can increase wandering behaviors,” said Ritchey.

Wandering keeps the more than 493,000 caregivers in Ohio on constant alert. There are 220,000 people in Ohio living with Alzheimer’s disease, a number expected to rise to 250,000 by 2025.

The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter helps families identify the warning signs of wandering, what causes these behaviors and proven methods to safeguard loved ones.

Wandering warning signs to look out for:

Forgetting how to get to familiar places

Talking about fulfilling former obligations, such as going to work

Trying or wanting to “go home” even when at home

Becoming restless, pacing or making repetitive movements

Having difficulty locating familiar places, such as the bathroom, bedroom or dining room

Asking the whereabouts of past friends and family

Acting as if doing a hobby or chore, but nothing gets done

Appearing lost in a new or changed environment

Becoming nervous or anxious in crowded areas, such as markets or restaurants

To learn more about Alzheimer’s or other related dementia, or to access free tools and resources, visit alz.org or call the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.