DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — December 1 is World AIDS Day, meant to remember those lost to the disease while increasing awareness for treatments and research.

Thousands of people in Ohio are currently living with HIV, but experts say one group in particular is at a particularly higher risk.

In local counties, African Americans make up nearly half of the new HIV diagnoses. Experts say increased testing and limited access to healthcare could be driving this trend.

“Even though there’s been those advances, it still is a concern. It is still something that people need to take seriously,” said Dan Suffoletto, public health manager for public health in Montgomery County.

In 2022, there were 866 newly reported HIV cases in Ohio. 88 of those were located in Region 9, including Clark, Darke, Miami, Montgomery and Preble counties.

“Minorities can tend to have issues with access to health care,” said Suffoletto.

Experts say limited access to healthcare contributes to individuals waiting too long to receive treatment. This often results in seeking help after HIV has advanced to AIDS.

World AIDS Day is an annual remind to check your HIV status, especially if you are a man who has sex with other men. Gay and bisexual men have been disproportionately affected by the disease.

The CDC recommends all people between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested for HIV/AIDS at least once in their lifetime.