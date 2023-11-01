DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Children’s Hospital is now offering the latest COVID-19 booster to children 6-months-old and older.

In a release, Dayton Children’s announced COVID-19 vaccine boosters are now available for patient families with children 6-months-old and older. The announcement comes following a recent rise in COVID cases, alongside the flu and other respiratory illnesses.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends the updated COVID booster for anyone over the age of 5. Children below the age of 5 are recommended to receive multiple doses of the vaccine to be up to date, including the updated booster.

Families interested in the booster can visit several Dayton Children’s locations, including Kids Express locations in Beavercreek, Mason, Springboro and West Chester. Patients of Dayton Children’s Pediatrics can also go to Connor Child Health Pavilion.

Children that have not received an influenza shot in 2023 can also receive both shots during the same appointment.

To find more information about COVID vaccines for kids, click here.