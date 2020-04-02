Zooey Deschanel sings ‘Dayton, Ohio’ for her fans

(WDTN) – Award-winning actress and singer Zooey Deschanel took to Twitter this week to perform for fans and her song of choice was Randy Newman’s 1972 hit “Dayton, Ohio -1903.”
Deschanel posted the video days after Jurassic Park actor Sam Neil picked up his ukulele and posted is rendition to Twitter. In his video Neill said, “I thought of a song that cheers me up… it might cheer you up too.”
