YMCA provides Pandemic Child Care Centers to essential workers in Dayton community

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Beginning Friday, March 20, the Coffman, Fairborn, South, Huber Heights, Kleptz, Preble, West Carrolton and Xenia YMCA Branches have become Pandemic Child Care Centers to provide critical childcare services to our communities first responders, hospital employees, health care workers, nursing home employees and grocery store workers.

In a press release President & CEO of the YMCA of Greater Dayton, Dale Brunner, said, “The YMCA of Greater Dayton is more than gym; we are a cause. And in this time of crisis, it is in our mission to respond and provide in this time of great need. In these shifting times where Child Care Centers are closing, we understand that health care workers and other essential workers in our community are in critical need. Because of this, we are turning our YMCA’s into Pandemic Child Care Centers for these individuals.”

Brunner said that The YMCA of Greater Dayton wants to make sure medical professionals and essential personal in the community have a place for their children to be safe. The YMCA of Greater Dayton is also focused on getting food to vulnerable children within the community.

While all YMCA locations are closed due to state mandated policies, the organization said that it is united in its mission to provide these services to its community.