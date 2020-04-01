YMCA of Greater Dayton reduces workforce, pay to stabilize during pandemic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dale Brunner, president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Dayton, said in an email that local YMCA’s workforces were reduced by 75 percent and the remaining employees have taken a 15 percent reduction in pay, except its frontline childcare workers.

Brunner said local YMCA’s business models changed on March 16 when it closed all branches due to the pandemic. These reductions are meant to stabilize local YMCA’s and allow allocation of resources to its critical mission, Pandemic Child Care Centers for local first responders, hospital employees, health care workers, nursing home employees and grocery store workers.

“The Y is so much more than fitness centers and gyms, pools and locker rooms; we are a cause! Dedicated to strengthening (and protecting) the spirits, minds, and bodies of our friends and communities,” Brunner said in the release.

The Coffman, Fairborn, South, Huber Heights, Kleptz, Preble, West Carrolton and Xenia YMCA Branches were all converted into Pandemic Child Care Centers.