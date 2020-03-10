WSU suspends face-to-face classes amid coronavirus concerns

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University has suspended all face-to-face classes as of midnight Tuesday night in light of coronavirus concerns.
This suspension also applies to mostly and partially-online classes that were scheduled to meet through the rest of the week.
Faculty members are being asked to use the rest of the week to prepare their courses for remote delivery starting next week.
Classes that are fully online and the online components and mostly and partially online classes will continue as scheduled.
Classes will resume via remote learning through Pilot starting Monday, March 16.
This policy will remain in place through at least March 30.
We’re told both the Dayton campus and Lake campus operations and administration remain open. On-campus food services and residential housing on the Dayton and Lake campuses, as well as libraries and computer labs, will remain open.
Students may return to their permanent place of residence or remain in on-campus housing.
All employees are expected to work and should coordinate with their supervisors to determine work expectations.
Anyone who feels sick is asked to stay home.
All official university events are suspended until further notice, though athletic events will defer to NCAA and Horizon League guidance.
