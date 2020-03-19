WSU student assists CDC during pandemic

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – Rinki Goswami, of Beavercreek, just completed a rotation at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The fourth-year medical student at Wright State was originally assigned to the Division of Blood Disorders but upon her arrival in January her duties quickly changed.

“This whole virus situation ramped-up and they recruited us to work at the Emergency Operations Center. So I got to work on two different task forces,” she said. “The first one was Persons Under Investigation task force, where we worked with American patients of the state and local public health labs about getting patients tested in the very first wave.”

She continued, “After that I moved on to the international task force. International travel means international spread. So a virus in China isn’t going to stay a virus in China. Right after I got there the Emergency Operations Center activated. They were actually ramping-up their response before we even had our first case in the United States. By getting all these guidelines in place, having communications open, by communicating with our state and local labs as well as health departments, we were ready to go and these guidelines were in place as soon as we needed them to be.”

Goswami believes there could be a silver lining that comes out of this national crisis.

“We’re going to be facing a health care shortage in a couple of years especially at the physician level. Nurses, respiratory therapists, the techs that work and do all the other testing are absolutely critical to the health care system. So I think this is a great way to inspire people that they can see how essential they are to the existence of our country. I think it’s absolutely essential that we get more people interested, especially in the front lines of health care,” she said.

Rinki Goswami returned home from the CDC headquarters in Atlanta just last week.