Wright State to issue CARES Act funds to eligible students

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University will help students impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic by disbursing more than $5 million in federal funds to eligible students this May.

Wright State will issue mass emergency financial grants totaling approximately $4.8 million to more than 5,700 students who attended in the spring 2020 semester.

The university will also provide $250,000 in federal Higher Education Emergency Relief funds to supplement the private donations and fundraising events held to benefit the Wright State University Foundation’s Student Emergency Relief Fund.

Wright State will begin issuing awards the week of May 11 with the goal of completing the process by May 22.

Wright State received an award of $5,070,423 from the U.S. Department of Education to provide direct relief to students who attended in spring 2020 and experienced disruption due to COVID-19.

More than 5,700 Wright State students are eligible. Students must meet the following requirements:

Degree seeking

Continued enrollment for the spring 2020 semester

Enrolled in one or more face-to face course that was converted to remote instruction after March 13

Title IV eligible: Student filed a FAFSA and completed all outstanding requirements to receive federal financial aid prior to May 1 and met satisfactory academic progress standards

Wright State will automatically award students who meet the above eligibility requirements. Funds will be disbursed based on each student’s FAFSA. Each student who receives funding will get an email explaining the details of the funding.

Visit Wright State’s website for more on information regarding CARES Act HEERF funds for students.