Wright State fast tracks largest nursing class to fight coronavirus

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University will have its largest class of nursing students at the frontlines of the coronavirus outbreak a lot faster thanks to a bill allowing the emergency use of temporary licenses.

To help alleviate the need for nurses, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill that temporarily suspended the requirement that nursing graduates pass their state exam before being allowed to practice.

The State of Ohio will instead issue temporary licenses for students who complete a nursing program but are unable to take licensing tests due to testing centers closing because of the coronavirus.

Wright State said in a press release that this means its nursing graduates will be able to start work without having to wait for the Ohio Board of Nursing testing centers to re-open.

“This is great news for the nurses and the community as they will be able to get out to help with this pandemic sooner than we expected,” said Deborah Ulrich, interim dean of the College of Nursing and Health, in the release.

According to Ulrich this years class is the biggest one the university has ever seen, at a total of 120 students slated to graduate in May.

