Wright State donates hundreds of boxes of PPE to hospitals

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – More than 250 boxes of surgical masks, gowns, gloves and other items were donated to local hospitals by the Wright State University College of Nursing and Health to help protect health care workers from the coronavirus.
The personal protective equipment (PPE) was donated last week to Premier Health, which operates Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, the Atrium Medical Center in Middletown, the Miami Valley North Campus in Englewood, the Miami Valley South Campus in Centerville and Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy.
“We donated what we had available in the labs,” said Molly Mellon, director of The Nursing Learning Resource Center at the College of Nursing and Health, in a press release.
Donated were 80 boxes of surgical masks, 145 boxes of gloves, 20 boxes of gowns, and boxes of shoe covers and hair covers.
