Wright State begins vaccinating students on campus

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – Wright State University is now offering the COVID-19 vaccine to students at on-campus clinics.

Wright State held its first on-campus vaccination clinic for students Thursday. The university plans to offer these clinics twice a week for at least the next three weeks, vaccinating around 60 students per day with the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, according to Genessa Merritt, student health services director.

Appointments for the first clinic filled up quickly, Merritt said.

“I chose to get the vaccine because my husband was recently diagnosed with cancer and going through chemo, and I wanted to make sure he was safe and protected,” said Emily Chriswell, a doctoral student.

“I would just like to get vaccinated to kind of return to normalcy,” said Michael Johnson, a Wright State senior who attended the clinic. “I do want to see my family more.”

Vaccinating Wright State’s student population is a big undertaking, said Merritt, a nurse practitioner. About 1,200 students live on campus, she added.

“We’re definitely focusing on students that are living in the residence halls and the dorms,” Merritt said. “We want to target our athletes and any students also that have any health conditions.”

The single-dose J&J vaccine allows the university to fully vaccinate students much more quickly compared to the other vaccines, Merritt said.

Getting students vaccinated will make the campus much safer from the virus, she added.

“It will have a huge impact on safety and health on campus,” Merritt said. “It gets us one step closer to in-person classes. It gets us closer to things like basketball games and things that we all enjoy.”

Another clinic has been running near campus over the past few weeks to vaccinate Wright State faculty and staff, Merritt said.

For more information on the COVID-19 vaccines available to Wright State students, faculty and staff and how to schedule an appointment, click here.