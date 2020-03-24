Wright-Patterson AFB confirms 2 more cases of COVID-19

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – Two more individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB), officials said Tuesday.

Their first confirmed case was announced over the weekend. Tuesday’s announcement brings the total to three cases.

Base officials say that the following four actions will be implemented for every new case that is identified:

The leadership of the affected unit will be notified, so they can take the necessary precautions in contacting individuals personally who may have had close contact with an individual who tested positive. The 88th Medical Group professionals will keep in contact with those who test positive to provide guidance regarding isolation, self-monitoring and a full tracing of movements over the last 2 weeks. Work areas will be cleaned per CDC guidance. The tracker of positive cases on their website will be updated. Wright-Patterson officials will continue to work closely with the Ohio Department of Health to coordinate prevention and response efforts in the local area.

Members of the Wright-Patterson community are asked to follow Force Health guidelines, practice social distancing and proper hygiene, and adhere to travel advisories and restrictions.

