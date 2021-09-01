WPAFB transitions to HPCON Charlie, leadership to hold briefing Wednesday

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, Ohio (WDTN) — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base transitioned to Health Protection Condition (HPCON) Charlie on Wednesday to combat the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the region.

Base leadership plan to hold a news briefing Wednesday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. to provide additional details about this decision.

WPAFB declared a Public Health Emergency on Friday, Aug. 27, for the same reasons — a rise in cases on base and in the region. Col. Patrick Miller, 88th Air Base Wing & installation commander, said on Friday that they had six patients at base medical facilities and one of them was on a ventilator due to COVID-19.

Chief Master Sergeant Jason Shaffer, 88th Air Base Wing command chief, said Friday that base leadership is taking a step forward — and declaring a Public Health Emergency — to ensure that WPAFB is prepared to answer the nation’s call if needed.

“We need to be ready when our nation calls upon us,” said Shaffer. “Unfortunately, some of these measures we have to put in place will help us get there.”

The base went to HPCON Bravo in early August after 25 fully vaccinated base personnel tested positive for COVID-19. At the time, the base determined 122 people had tested positive for the virus, meaning roughly 20 percent of the positive cases came from fully vaccinated people.